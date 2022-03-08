New Delhi, March 8: In yet another shocking incident, a woman was allegedly brutally stabbed to death by her boyfriend after she rejected his marriage proposal. The accused was arrested and booked on charges of murder, police said.

The arrested accused has been identified by the police as Rambir Singh.

The horrific incident took place on Wednesday. At around 11 pm, police received a call that a woman's body had been spotted in a pool of blood at an empty ground in Bawana, Outer Delhi. She was allegedly stabbed three to four times. Uttar Pradesh: To Remove Hindrances in Way, Man Murders Lover’s Husband in Lucknow

The 19-year-old woman was immediately taken to the Valmiki hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival, The Indian Express reported.

Additional DCP (Outer North) Sachin Kumar Singhal said that they sent teams to cordon off the area and raids were conducted. The suspect who was on the run was arrested on Saturday after he was tracked using technical surveillance, Singhal added. Goa Shocker: Woman Allegedly Murdered 80-Year-Old Father in Varca; Arrested

The accused told the cops that he was dating the woman, but she declined his marriage proposal, and the two got into an argument.

A police officer said that the accused was furious, and when he contacted her on Wednesday night to talk, he stabbed her numerous times and then fled from the spot.

The blood-stained knife used in the crime was seized from the accused, according to police

