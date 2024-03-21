In the ongoing investigation of the Budaun double murder case, the Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended the second suspect, Javed, from Bareilly. Javed had been on the run following the murders of Ahan and Ayush. Initially, he escaped to Delhi but was eventually arrested in Bareilly. A video has emerged in which Javed can be heard claiming innocence and saying that he came to Bareilly to surrender himself. He mentioned that he fled to Delhi and then to Badaun, and had received calls about his brother’s actions. It should be noted that the primary suspect in the double murder, Sajid, was previously killed in a police encounter. Budaun Double Murder Case: Mother of Accused Killed in Encounter Justifies Police Action, Says 'Galat Karoge To Aisa Hi Hoga Anjam' (Watch Video).

Budaun Double Murder Case

#WATCH | Budaun Double Murder Case | Second accused in the matter, Javed arrested by Police from Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) last night. In a video, sourced to Police, he is heard saying, "...I ran straight to Delhi and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have… pic.twitter.com/zIPcXZ0bwy — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

