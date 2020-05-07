Buddha Purnima 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Shashi Tharoor and Other Political Leaders Extend Greetings to People on Buddha Jayanti

PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Shashi Tharoor Extend Greetings on Buddha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, May 7: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2020 on Thursday, several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended greetings to people of the nation. BJP President JP Nadda, Kiran Bedi were among several leaders who took to Twitter to wish people of the nation and the followers of Lord Buddha around the world on Buddha Jayanti.

Remembering Lord Buddha, the Prime Minister said the message and resolve to reduce problems of every life has guided the culture of India. He added saying that Lord Buddha contributed to the enrichment of Indian civilization and tradition. "I extend my wishes to all on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Today, situation is such that I can't participate in Buddha Purnima programs physically. It would have been my pleasure to be with all in the celebrations, but circumstances prevailing today do not permit us", PM Modi said.

Here's PM Modi's Address on Buddha Purnima:

Remembering the noble teachings of Lord Buddha. https://t.co/nQWoa5qNX0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday greeted people on the eve of Buddha Purnima, saying everybody needs to follow the principles of universal love, tolerance and compassion in these testing times. "We must also show our gratitude to the frontline warriors, who are risking their lives to save others in this battle against coronavirus," he said. Naidu said Lord Buddha inspired humanity to follow the path of truth, righteousness and honesty. Buddha Purnima 2020: Interesting Facts And Teachings of Lord Buddha to Share on Buddha Jayanti.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered Lord Buddha and his sacrifice and said he has given this nation the message of truth, non-violence, kindness, compassion and human welfare from generation to generation.

Here's the tweet:

बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। महात्मा बुद्ध ने इस देश को पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी सत्य, अहिंसा, दया, करुणा और मानव कल्याण का संदेश दिया है। उनके संदेश की प्रासंगिकता आज भी बनी हुई है। महात्मा बुद्ध की जयंती के पावन अवसर मैं उन्हें श्रद्धापूर्वक नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/Cx9FePR6Yj — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2020

The Congress party extended wishes to people of the nation on Twitter. "Warm greetings to everyone on the joyous occasion of Buddha Purnima. His teachings of kindness, compassion and tolerance are more relevant now than ever", the tweet read.

Warm greetings to everyone on the joyous occasion of Buddha Purnima. His teachings of kindness, compassion and tolerance are more relevant now than ever. #BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/KeTQH2svGr — Congress (@INCIndia) May 7, 2020

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to extend greetings to people of the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He posted a picture of himself along with a picture of Lord Buddha in the background.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi too greeted people of the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Taking to Twitter, Bedi said the key message of Buddha was that no comfort or discomfort is permanent, Do not take anything for granted.

Here's the tweet:

No comfort or discomfort is permanent, Do not take anything for granted, was the key message of Mahatma Buddh.#बुद्ध_पूर्णिमा #BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/4K57R6t7qZ — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) May 7, 2020

BJP President JP Nadda extended his heartfelt greetings to people the nation on the holy festival of Buddha Purnima. Nadda said the teachings of Lord Buddha, symbol of religion and peace, such as 'Chatwari Aryasatyani' and 'Ashtanga Marg' are more important in understanding and solving the problems of today's society.

बुद्ध पूर्णिमा के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। धर्म व शांति के प्रतीक भगवान बुद्ध की प्रमुख शिक्षाएँ जैसे 'चत्वारि आर्यसत्यानि' एवं ‘अष्टांग मार्ग’ आज के समाज की समस्याओं को समझने और सुलझाने में अधिक महत्वपूर्ण है। pic.twitter.com/tSRNtUSHCP — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 7, 2020

The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama , who later became Gautam Buddha. In short, Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The date for varies from year to year in the Western Gregorian calendar, but usually falls in April or May. In leap years it may be celebrated in June. This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 7.