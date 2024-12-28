Rizwan Ansari, accused of supplying arms to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and his son were arrested by the Bulandshahr police. Rizwan had been released on bail from Tihar Jail just a day earlier, and upon returning home, his supporters celebrated with fireworks, a DJ, and a procession. This celebration drew the attention of the police, who swiftly intervened and arrested Rizwan and his son. The police have stated that such celebrations and the disruption of public peace will not be tolerated. The authorities are now investigating the case and have pledged to take strict action against the individuals involved. Rizwan Ansari has previously faced scrutiny due to his alleged connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Delhi: Cyber Stalker Arrested by Police for Threatening Married Woman.

Rizwan Ansari Arrested for Celebrating Bail with Son

#बुलंदशहर: रिजवान अंसारी हथियार सप्लायर है। रिजवान पर लारेंस विश्नोई गैंग को हथियार सप्लाई का आरोप है। कल रिजवान तिहाड़ जेल से जमानत पर छूटा था। घर पहुंचा तो लोगों ने आतिशबाजी की, डीजे बजाया, जुलूस निकाला। बुलंदशहर पुलिस ने रिजवान और उसके बेटे को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। pic.twitter.com/95pmQPAHsB — Shah Nawaz journalist (News 24) (@Shahnawazreport) December 28, 2024

