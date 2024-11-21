Chennai, November 21: Can online advice replace professional medical care during childbirth? In a startling incident from Kundrathur, a couple delivered their baby at home, guided solely by instructions from a WhatsApp group. The father, a 36-year-old earthmover operator, relied on advice shared in the group "Home Birth Experiences," which promotes unassisted home deliveries. The mother, 32, chose to forego medical check-ups entirely during her pregnancy.

Authorities have now raised serious concerns about the dangers of following unverified medical advice. After the delivery, which took place on November 17, a complaint was lodged by the local Public Health Officer, citing safety violations. Police investigations revealed the WhatsApp group played a key role in influencing the father’s actions. While health officials have assured assistance for the mother and baby, the case has prompted discussions on regulating online content related to healthcare. Chennai Shocker: Food Delivery Executive Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Kolathur 2 Days After Woman Customer Scolds Him for Being Late To Deliver Groceries.

According to a Times of India report, the couple’s decision to deliver their third child at home without professional medical assistance has raised significant concerns. The father, Manoharan, a member of the Home Birth Experiences WhatsApp group, followed step-by-step instructions shared by other members, ignoring the need for medical intervention. The group, which consists of over 1,000 members, frequently posts advice and illustrations on conducting home births. Despite Sukanya’s pregnancy progressing without medical check-ups, the couple chose to proceed with the home birth, relying solely on the information from the group. Chennai Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Working As Domestic Help Tortured, Branded With Hot Iron and Cigarette Butts by Couple; 6 Arrested After Body Found in Toilet.

On November 17, Sukanya went into labour unexpectedly at home. Instead of seeking immediate medical help, Manoharan took matters into his own hands. He followed the step-by-step guidance from the group, reportedly using the instructions and illustrations provided by group members to assist his wife in the delivery process. After the baby was born, the couple shared their picture with the newborn, which caught the attention of local health authorities, sparking an investigation.

