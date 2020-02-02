Chhattisgarh: One Killed, Two Injured After CAF Jawans Open Fire at Each Other in Bastar

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Raipur, February 1: One Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed on Saturday after a quarrel erupted between two soldiers in a camp located at Farsegarh police station of Bijapur district. The deceased jawan was identified as Raviranjan. Two CAF personnel - Dayashankar Shukla and Mohammad Sharif - were also injured in the incident. CRPF Jawan, Posted at Lalu-Rabri House in Patna, Shoots Himself; Probe Underway.

According to reports, the soldiers allegedly opened fire at each other in the camp. The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital. However, the reason for the fight is still not known. Shukla opened fire at Raviranjan and later shot himself. Meanwhile, Sharif sustained a minor injury in his leg as he came in the line of fire. CRPF Personnel Commits Suicide in Chhattisgarh by Shooting Himself With Service Revolver.

“The incident took place on Saturday evening when a quarrel broke out between two CAF jawans. We were informed that Constable Dayashankar Shukla fired upon Constable Raviranjan with his Insas, then fired upon himself,” reported Hindustan Times quoting IG Bastar, Surderaj P as saying. The authorities have launched an investigation in the matter.

In a similar incident, in December last year, at least five personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and three got injured after a clash in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. ITBP jawan Rahman Khan allegedly opened fire at his colleagues after a quarrel. The clash took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP's 45th battalion in Narayanpur.