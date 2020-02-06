Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply today in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks for President's Address. China virus death toll rises to 560, government says: AFP news agency

Mumbai, February 6: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case one week time to resort to all legal remedies that are available to them. Following which, proceedings against them for the execution of a death warrant will be initiated.

President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Akshay Thakur. Thakur is one of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday reprimanded Delhi Police official Rajesh Deo who had revealed the alleged link of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, diamantaires in Surat said that it will affect their business, and have a negative impact on the diamond industry of India and bring them a loss of around Rs 8,000-10,000 Crores in the next two months.

