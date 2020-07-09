Kangra, July 9: A Chinese national was detained and later sent into institutional quarantine in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday evening after he failed to produce COVID-19 negative test report. The Chinese man was stopped by police in Kaloha. It is mandatory for tourists in Himachal Pradesh to carry a COVID-19 negative test report and five-days advance booking at a hotel. UAE Returnee, 13 Others Test Positive For COVID in Himachal Pradesh.

"Last evening a Chinese national was stopped at our border in Kaloha. His purpose was tourism, so he was asked for standard requirements by the Himachal Pradesh government; a within 72 hrs COVID-19 negative test and 5-days advance booking at a hotel. Those things were not with him," Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan told news agency ANI. The Chinese national will now be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"He had not registered himself with the tourism site of Himachal Pradesh government. So we detained him there and put him into institutional quarantine. Today, we're getting him tested. Further action will be taken as per the report of the COVID-19 test," SP Ranjan said. Boycott 'Made in China' Products, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges People After Galwan Clash.

Chinese Man Sent Into Institutional Quarantine in Himachal Pradesh:

He had not registered himself with tourism site of Himachal Pradesh govt. So we detained him there & put him in institutional quarantine. Today we're getting him tested. Further action will be taken as per the report of the COVID-19 test: Vimukt Ranjan, Kangra SP #HimachalPradesh — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

A total of 1,101 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh as of on Thursday. Out of the total cases, 257 cases are still active while 833 people have recovered from the illness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).