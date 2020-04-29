Irrfan Khan’s Demise: Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute to Late Actor by Sharing His Inspirational Video

Irrfan Khan and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Getty Images)

One of the most versatile and talented actors of the Bollywood industry, Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on Wednesday (April 29, 2020)due to a colon infection. During the course of his illustrious career, the star actor delivered several inspiring performances which will never be forgotten by the fans. As Irrfan Khan left for heavenly abode, many prominent personalities from all around the world mourned his death including former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The southpaw took to his official Instagram account and shared an advertisement video featuring Irrfan Khan in which the legendary actor can be seen giving an inspiring message about the difficulties of lives. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Others from Cricket Fraternity Offer Condolences.

“This clip seems like a fitting tribute to the man who thought and inspired so many out there that success is not a hand down, and that if you worked hard enough you will shine against all odds because talent and hardwork always prepares ordinary people for an extraordinary journey,” wrote Yuvi while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Earlier, the 2011-World Cup winner, who himself survived cancer, took to Twitter and said he is familiar with the journey and paid condolence to the actor’s family. Meanwhile, let’s look at Yuvraj’s tribute for Irrfan Khan.

Apart from Yuvraj, many other people from cricket fraternity including Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also took to their respective social media accounts and mourned the death of the Piku star. Irrfan’s last movie was Angrezi Medium which got a great response from the critics and fans as well.