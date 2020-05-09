Coronavirus Lockdown Impact Criminal Cases in Goa Decline by 67%, Drug Seizure Also Goes Down

Goa Beach Shack (Photo Credits: IANS)

Panaji, May 9: With the 45th day of coronavirus lockdown in place, criminal cases in India have declined. The administration have claimed that the number of criminal cases has gone down drastically in Goa. The administration even claims that there has been as much as 67% reduction in the number of cases.

Informing about the latest development, Superintendent of Police for Special Branch Shobit Saxena said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Number of criminal cases has gone down drastically in Goa, there has been as much as 67% reduction in the number of cases. During the lockdown period, drug seizure has also gone down completely as tourists have gone out & there is no demand." Salons, Markets Open in Andhra Pradesh and Goa After MHA Relaxes Restrictions in Lockdown 3.0; View Pics.

Here's what Shobit Saxena said:

Earlier this week, salons were seen open in Panaji district of Goa after one-and-half months of lockdown. Also, All the shops were too opened in the green and yellow zones amid the coronavirus lockdown 3.0. However, the restrictions are still applicable.

It is to be known that Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 issued an order to further extend the coronavirus lockdown for another 14 days, post the completion of second phase of lockdown on May 3. The MHA gave relaxations to non-essential services and asked them to maintain social distancing norms.