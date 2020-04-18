Coronavirus Lockdown: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Hawker and Police After Not Being Allowed to Sell Vegetables in Containment Area in Mumbai’s Mankhurd; Watch Video

Vegetable Seller Attacks Cops in Mankhurd (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 18: A scuffle broke out between a hawker and police personnel in Mumbai on Friday after she was not allowed to sell vegetable amid the ongoing lockdown. According to a tweet by ANI, the fight took place after the vegetable seller was not allowed to sell the veggies in a containment zone in Mankhurd. According to a 1:21 minute video clip shared by ANI, the woman is seen thrashing several police officers after they refused her to sell vegetables in that area. The video, that went viral on social media, shows how the heated argument turned into a violent fight between the woman and the cops.

The seller, with a cart full of vegetables was selling them in a restricted zone. The vegetable seller was seen hitting the cops after they lifted the cart to seize it. Locals gathered in the area after the brawl broke out after which the woman and the cops stopped fighting. A case has been registered in the matter by police. COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 14,378, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Mounts to 480.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between a hawker and police personnel yesterday after she was not allowed to sell vegetables in a containment area in Mankhurd. A case has been registered in the matter by police. (Source - Amateur video) #Maharashtra #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/NGhaUypxIx — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state, has reported 3,323 COVID-19 cases. On Friday, Mumbai recorded 5 deaths and 77 new COVID-19 positive cases even as the number of cases in Dharavi jumped to 101.

Amid the rising number of cases, the police and civic health authorities have appealed to the people to remain indoors and maintain social distancing when they step out to replenish essential food stocks. On Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that some industrial and commercial activities will be restarted from April 20, but the relaxation will not be effective in containment areas.