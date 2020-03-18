Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 Positive Cases Rise to Six in Telangana

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Telangana, March 18: The Health Ministry has confirmed that with a fresh new case being reported today, total cases in the state rose to six. According to an ANI tweet, the patient had a travel history to the United Kingdom and is currently admitted to the isolation ward of a government hospital. The number of COVID-19 positive cases has shot up in other states as well.

The situation across the globe including India is worrisome as the number of infected people has shot up tremendously over the last few days. In Karnataka, the total count of infected patients increased to 13 with two fresh new cases. The persons tested positive included a 56-year-old male, a resident of Bengaluru who returned from the USA on March 6. The second was a 25-year-old female, who has returned from Spain. Coronavirus Outbreak: Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases in Karnataka Rises to 13 With Two Fresh Cases in the State.

Check ANI tweet:

Telangana Health Ministry: Sixth positive case of #COVID19 has been confirmed today in the state. The patient has travel history to the United Kingdom and is admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital. — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

The Health Ministry on Wednesday at 9 am informed that a total of 147 people have been infected in the country with the deadly virus. The death toll till now stands at three, the latest being from Maharashtra, which is one of the worst affected states in India. The patient who died was a 63-year-old man with a travel history from Dubai. West Bengal reported its first COVID-19 positive case on Tuesday. The 18-year-old male, the infected person had a travel history to the United Kingdom.