Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Rashtrapati Bhavan Cancels All Holi Gatherings Due to COVID-19, Tweets President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 4: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in India, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that the Rashtrapati Bhavan would not to hold the traditional Holi gatherings. President Kovind asked the citizens to remain alert so that the outbreak of the COVID-19 could be prevented. Coronavirus in India: Harsh Vardhan Says 'People Increasing Price of N95 Masks Should Be Labelled as Black Sheep'.

In a tweet, the President stated, “With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings.”

President Ram Nath Kovind's Tweet:

With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that he would not participate in any Holi Milan programme. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi cited experts' advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

PM Modi in a tweet, said, “Experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.”

India recorded a steep rise in the cases of coronavirus on March 4. Till now, 28 cases of coronavirus have been reported, including 17 Italian tourists and their guide. The Italian nationals were part of a group of 23 who travelled to Rajasthan last month. One case of COVID-19 has also been detected in Hyderabad. On Monday two cases were reported in Delhi and Hyderabad. Six people who came in contact with the resident have also been detected positive for the deadly virus.