Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Health Ministry Issues Advisory to Schools As Number of COVID-19 Cases Rise to 29 in The Country

New Delhi, March 4: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory for schools after the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The Ministry advised students to avoid large gathering of students during school-time. Students and staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country in the last 28 days have been asked to remain at home in isolation for 14 days. Coronavirus in India: Harsh Vardhan Says 'People Increasing Price of N95 Masks Should Be Labelled as Black Sheep'.

Class teachers have also been asked to be alert of any possible symptoms among the students like coughing, fever or difficulty in breathing and should inform the parents to get them tested, said the advisory. Any affected student should not join school unless okayed by a doctor. Apart from this, the ministry directed school managements to make sure to place alcohol-based sanitizers at different spots and doorknobs and switches should be disinfected. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

The advisory reads, “Everyone should cover their mouth with a tissue/handkerchief when they cough or sneeze and wash their hands afterwards. Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth. Everyone should throw away used tissues in a bin and wash their hands after contact with coughing/sneezing.”

Health Ministry's Advisory:

On Wednesday, India recorded a steep rise in the coronavirus cases. Till now, 29 positives cases of the deadly virus have been detected in the country, including 16 Italian nationals and their guide. Another positive case of COIVID-19 was also reported from Hyderabad. A Paytm employee in Gurugram was also tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Coronavirus Outbreak: What Is the Real Size of COVID-19 Epidemic in Iran?

On Monday, two cases of nCoV were reported from Delhi and Hyderabad. As per reports, six people who came in contact with the Delhi resident were also detected positive for coronavirus. Last month, three people from Kerala who returned from China were detected posotive for with the deadly virus. They fully recovered after undergoing a month-long treatment.

The virus has claimed over 3,000 lives in China, while over 80,000 people are detected positive for COVOD-19. In Iran and Italy, the death toll has also risen to over 50. However, media reports claimed that over 200 people had died in Iran due to the deadly virus.