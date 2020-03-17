Coronavirus Outbreak: Puducherry Reports its First COVID-19 Case as 68-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive for Virus

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Puducherry, March 17: Puducherry has reported its first confirmed Coronavirus case on Tuesday, March 17, informed a health department official. The 68-year-woman, who tested positive for the virus, lives in Mahe region. This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country crossed 125, with three deaths reported in Mumbai, Karnataka and Delhi. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on mohfw.gov.in.

As a precautionary measure, schools, colleges, theatres, and malls have been closed in Puducherry till March 31 to deal with nCoV-19, Chief Minister V Narayansamy said on Tuesday. Coronavirus Helpline Numbers For India Released by Modi Government; Dial 1075 and 1800-112-545 for COVID-19 Related Queries.

PTI Tweet:

Puducherry reports its first confirmed COVID-19 case; 68- year old woman tests positive in Mahe region: Health department official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2020

The Chief Minister also informed that Sunday Bazaar has also been closed for the time being, adding that shutting down liquor shop will be decided in a couple of days. The union territory government has requested Kannur, Chennai, Kozhikode and Hyderabad airport authorities to inform them about foreign nationals travelling to the UT.

Government has released helpline number 104 for Puducherry, citizens can dial this number to get any COVID-19 information. The government has also released central helpline numbers 1075 and 1800-112-545 for Coronavirus pandemic related queries.