Coronavirus Scare in Mumbai: Two Medical Students, Who Recently Returned From Wuhan in China, Kept Under Observation at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital

Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 9: The novel coronavirus scare has gripped Mumbai, with two more suspected cases being reported in the city on Saturday. Reports inform that two medical students have been quarantined at the civic-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in the metropolis. The two students had returned home on January 25 from Wuhan city in China, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the hospital has sent their samples for analysis to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Both the students, aged 24, will be kept in isolation until they test negative, the report added. Coronavirus Scare In Mumbai: Over 18,084 People Screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Says Govt.

The HT report further added that although the students did not show any symptoms, they have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure. The officials said that they are kept under observation in line with the new rules of the state government. So far, a total of nine suspected coronavirus cases were reported from the city. They were quarantined at the hospital earlier and were discharged after they tested negative for the strain. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 811 in China, Number of Infected People Reaches 37,000.

The symptoms of the deadly nCoV include fever, cough, shortness of breath, body pain, headache, chest pain along with diarrhoea and nausea. Till now, there is no vaccination to prevent the virus. On Sunday, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in China has increased to 811. The death toll has surpassed that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2003, which claimed 774 lives worldwide between 2002-2003, according to the World Health Organization.