Delhi, July 20: Human trials for coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN began today at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi after its Ethics Committee gave its nod. The coronavirus tally in India has crossed the 11 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 cases and 681 deaths in past 24 hours.

As part of phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and the maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS. AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the ICMR for conducting phase I and II human trials of Covaxin. COVAXIN: India's First COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Given DGCI Nod, Human Trials in July.

The human trials of Covaxin have already begun at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna. AIIMS-Patna chose 10 volunteers to start the human trial of Covaxin. AIIMS Patna was the first institute to start the trial and has so far vaccinated around nine people with a smaller dose to check for safety.

Last week, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates claimed the Indian pharmaceutical industry will be able to produce coronavirus vaccines not just for the country but also for the entire world.

A North Goa-based private hospital also started the process of human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Redkar Hospital, located in North Goa's Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited.

