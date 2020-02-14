CRPF Salutes Pulwama Attack Martyrs, Says 'We Did Not Forget, We Did Not Forgive’

Pulwama Terror Attack | (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, January 14: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday posted a remembrance tweet a year after 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in a car bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. In a tweet posted on CRPF's officer twitter handle, the paramilitary force said that they have not forgiven or forgotten the incident. Pulwama Terror Attack: India Remembers Its Brave Men; Here's The List of CRPF Jawans Who Were Martyred in February 14, 2019, JeM Strike.

"तुम्हारे शौर्य के गीत, कर्कश शोर में खोये नहीं। गर्व इतना था कि हम देर तक रोये नहीं। (The songs of your valour are not lost in the harsh noise/ We were so proud that we didn’t cry for long," CRPF tweeted. 'India Will Never Forget': PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Pulwama Terror Attack Martyrs.

CRPF Tweet:

"तुम्हारे शौर्य के गीत, कर्कश शोर में खोये नहीं। गर्व इतना था कि हम देर तक रोये नहीं।" WE DID NOT FORGET, WE DID NOT FORGIVE: We salute our brothers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation in Pulwama. Indebted, we stand with the families of our valiant martyrs. pic.twitter.com/GfzzLuTl7R — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 13, 2020

“WE DID NOT FORGET, WE DID NOT FORGIVE: We salute our brothers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation in Pulwama. Indebted, we stand with the families of our valiant martyrs,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers also paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives on February 14, 2019 attack.

"Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom," PM Modi said in a tweet.

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into CRPG convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway killing 40 jawans in the Pulwama district.