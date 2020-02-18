Debbie Abrahams Did Not Have Valid Visa, Says Indian High Commission in UK on Denying British MP Entry Into India

British MP Debbie Abrahams (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 18: The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom on Tuesday said that British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams was deported because she did not have a valid visa to enter India. Labour Party MP Debbie Abrahams, who is critical of the Indian government's Kashmir policy, was stopped when she landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday morning and later deported to Dubai.

"Mission has confirmed from the Indian immigration authorities that Ms Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa. Further, there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return," the Indian High Commission in the UK said in a tweet. Sources told NDTV that Abrahams's visa was cancelled on account of "activities which went against India's national interests". Debbie Abrahams Visa Row: British High Commission Raises Issue With Indian Authorities.

Mission has confirmed from the Indian immigration authorities that Ms Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa. Further, there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return. — India in the UK (@HCI_London) February 18, 2020

Abrahams was issued an e-business visa on October 7, 2019, which was valid till October 5, 2020, to attend business meetings. In her statement, she said: "I presented myself at the immigration desk with my documents including my e-visa, had my photograph taken and then the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head. Then he told me my visa was rejected, took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes."

Sources told news agency ANI that Abrahams's visa was cancelled and "she had been informed about it timely and with due process". After she was denied entry into India, the British MP wrote on Twitter: "I was planning to visit Indian family in Dehli accompanied by my Indian aide. I became a politician to promote social justice & human rights FOR ALL. I will continue to challenge my own Government & others while injustice & abuse is unchecked (sic)."

On August 5 last year, the day the Modi government ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Abrahams wrote a letter to the Indian envoy in the UK expressing grave concerns over New Delhi's move.