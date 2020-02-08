Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Students Shift Anti-CAA Protests From Gate 7 to Gate 4, Assure of Co-Operating With Voters

Road outside gate no. 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 7: The ongoing protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia's Gate No 7 was on Friday shifted to Gate 4 of the varsity in order to facilitate a smooth polling process in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday.

One of the protesting student told IANS over the phone that they will "ensure that the protest will not affect the polling process in any manner. We have shifted the protest site in order to create smooth passage". Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: From Arvind Kejriwal to Alka Lamba and Tajinder Singh Bagga, Here Are Key Candidates.

"This protest is by the people and for the people and voting is a fundamental right which should not be hindered in any manner."

See Pictures:

Delhi: The road outside gate no. 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia has been cleared ahead of voting for #DelhiElections2020 tomorrow. The protest has shifted to gate no. 4. pic.twitter.com/uO0r78F3Dz — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Another student from the varsity said: "Not only have we cleared the protest site, many of us would also act as volunteers to facilitate maximum voting. We also urge people to come out in large numbers and vote." Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: ECI Serves Notice to Arvind Kejriwal for Violating MCC, Asks to Submit Reply 5 PM Tomorrow.

Ridhima, a second year student of the varsity, said: "I would urge everyone to come out in large number and vote, voting isn't just a right but is actually a duty of each and every citizen of the country."

While the Delhi election will take place on February 8, the results of it will come out on February 11.