Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Man Who Fall Unconscious At Hari Nagar Polling Booth Declared Dead

New Delhi, February 8: In a sad incident, a 60-year-old man was declared brought dead after being brought to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the national capital. The senior citizen fell unconscious while voting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 in the Hari Nagar constituency.

Informing more, the Delhi Police said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "At about 10 am today, one 60-year-old man fell unconscious outside polling booth no. 127 in Hari Nagar constituency. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, but was declared brought dead. Probably, he died of cardiac arrest." Delhi Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2020: AAP to Retain Power With Decisive Majority, BJP Distant 2nd, Predicts Poll of Polls.

Earlier, soon after the polling in national capital, election commission said that around 57 percent polling took place this time. Also, in almost all the exit poll survey, incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to return back to power with a thumping majority.