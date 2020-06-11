New Delhi, June 11: Nearly 70 percent of beds are vacant in five COVID-19 designated hospitals run by the Delhi government, whereas in private hospitals, almost all beds are occupied, showed data on 'Delhi Corona' app on Thursday. As of the afternoon on June 11, according to 'Delhi Corona' app, more than 3,000 beds are lying vacant in the five Delhi government-run hospitals that have a total capacity of 4,344 beds. MCD Claims Over 2000 People Died of Coronavirus in Delhi, Disputes AAP Government's Figures on COVID-19 Death Toll.

Of the total 4,344 beds in five COVID-19 designated hospitals, 3,014 are lying vacant, according to data available on 'Delhi Corona' app on Thursday afternoon. At LNJP Hospital, there are a total of 2,000 beds, out of these 1,219 are unoccupied. GTB Hospital has total 1,500 beds, only 186 of which are occupied and 1,314 are vacant. At Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital or RGSSH, 242 of the 500 beds are vacant, the app showed. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says '80,000 Beds Being Arranged to Prepare For 5.25 Lakh Cases Estimate', Thanks Journalists to Help By Pointing Out Gaps in System.

Beds are also available in other hospitals too. At Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, 94 beds are unoccupied out of a total of 176. Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital has 145 vacant beds out of a total of 168, according to the 'Delhi Corona' app. This makes a total of 4,344 COVID-19 beds at these five dedicated Delhi government hospitals, out of which 3,014 or 69.38 per cent are available for patients.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday instructed all major hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes in the city to put up large LED displays at their entrances to detail availability of COVID-19 and non-COVID beds. The order also instructed the Health Department to ensure that the data displayed on these LED boards is reconciled with the data available on the government app or portal.

