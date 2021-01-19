New Delhi, January 19: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two people from Moradabad for allegedly starling cheques and forging names and account numbers to get money credited into their accounts illegally. The accused Anurag and his associate Anil Kumar has been arrested in the case of bank fraud. This comes days after a complaint was filed by a Karol Bagh bank with police.New Bank Fraud: Getting Messages of Money Credited Into Bank Accounts? User Warns of New Cyber Crime Scam Targeting Elderly People.

In order to earn quick money, the duo used to steal cheques from the drop boxes of the banks and opened multiple accounts. The accused used to forge the name of the beneficiary, duping the bank and account holder of the money and transferred the money to their accounts.They used to withdraw the amount from ATMs as soon as it was transferred to their accounts, as per reports. Fake Call Centre Busted by Delhi Police, 3 Arrested.

As per the reports, a complaint was filed on January 16 against accused Anurag who submitted three cheques for clearing at the bank. After the cheque was cleared, the bank reportedly received a complaint from one of the customers about a stolen cheque and its encashment.

"After scrutiny, the bank found that all three cheques were issued in the names of different parties. The accused had forged his name on these cheques and had withdrawn the amount in the same way, duping the bank along with its customers,” Police officer told The Indian Express.

The Delhi Police filed the complaint and launched an investigation in the matter.A raid was conducted and police arrested the main accused Anurag from his home in Moradabad, UP. His associate Anil Kumar was also knabbed during the raid.

