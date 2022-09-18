New Delhi, September 18: The police have arrested two interstate illicit liquor suppliers in the national capital and seized over 20 cartons of liquor that were meant to be sold in Haryana only, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official, the police had received specific information about the presence of illicit liquor suppliers in the city and subsequently a police team was constituted to nab the offenders. Delhi Police Busts Illicit Liquor Factory, One Arrested.

Acting on a specific input, the police team laid a trap near forest gate Shamshan Ghat Wali Gali, Gupta Colony, Sangam Vihar where four accused people were seen coming from the forest area.

"All the accused were rounded up there and two of them were caught while the other two managed to flee back in the jungle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said. Later all the accused persons were arrested and produced before a local Court. The probe is still on, the official added.

