Delhi, December 26: Police have arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly robbing a car from a retired 65-year-old government school teacher in Rohini.

The teacher who tried to stop the robbery by hanging on to the door was dragged on the road for a few metres before collapsing and dying of cardiac arrest. Tamil Nadu: Glued to TV Serial, Women Robbed of Rs 19 Lakh Gold Jewellery in Kancheepuram

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal said that the accused has been identified as Kapil Tiwari (27) and a 17-year-old boy. They had left the car in Shahbad Dairy and fled.

The DCP further said “On December 23, we received a PCR call that a man’s car was robbed and he was found in an unconscious state. He was taken to BSA hospital where he was declared dead. The man was identified as Ramesh Chander Rana by his wife; she informed police that her husband had left home in his WagonR around 2 pm.”

During investigation, Tayal said they recorded a statement of an eyewitness, Akash Grover, who was in the vicinity in his car around 10.30 pm, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The eyewitness, in his statement said that at K N Katju road in front of G3S mall, he saw a WagonR being driven at a high speed and one person hanging from the driver’s side, who later fell on the road. The man called for help to catch the thieves as they drove away. He eventually lost consciousness.

An FIR of murder and robbery has been registered. Gujarat Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Robbed And Killed In Gir Somnath District; Probe Launched

“Our teams scanned footage from 34 CCTVs, and received information on Saturday about one of the accused. A trap was laid in Rohini’s Sector 11 and he was arrested. He was on a stolen motorbike, and disclosed that he is involved in five cases of burglary and theft. The juvenile was apprehended on Friday and sent to an observation home,” Tayal said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2021 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).