Gir Somnath, December 16: An elderly woman was allegedly robbed and killed in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district on Tuesday. The woman was living alone in the village. The incident took place at Inaj village of the district. The accused reportedly stole the jewellery she was wearing. The ornaments were worth Rs 1.35 lakh. The deceased has been identified as Kadvi Barad. Maharashtra: Elderly Woman Found Murdered At Her House On Sinhagad Road In Pune; Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 2 Lakh Stolen.

A complaint has been registered in the matter by the deceased’s daughter Jivti Solanki. According to a report published in The Times of India, Barad’s neighbours informed Solanki about her death on Wednesday. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot.

When the neighbours of the deceased woman rushed to her house, they found her lying in the pool of blood. The police were then called. “Somebody entered the house at night and killed the victim with some sharp-edged weapon. The victim had five wounds on the head and one on the neck,” reported the media house quoting N M Ahir, police inspector of Prabhas Patan police station, as saying. Chandigarh Shocker: 97-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered At House in Sector 8 With Her Throat Slit; Case Registered.

As per the police, earrings weighing 20 grams and a gold necklace weighing around 30 grams were looted by the accused. The deceased had seven daughters and one son. Notably, Barad’s son lives in a nearby village with his family. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

