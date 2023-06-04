New Delhi, June 4: Delhi Police have arrested a computer tutor and a budding music composer for killing a 73-year-old woman and her daughter in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Kishan, a resident of Laxmi Nagar area and Ankit Kumar Singh, a resident of Rukundipur near Siwan in Bihar. Delhi Shocker: Spurned Lover Stabs Woman for Turning Him Down, Dies by Suicide in Begumpur.

The official said that Krishan was working as Marketing Manager in Meditronix Corporation and is a part-time tutor through various online tuition portals while Ankit was composing lyrics and music for one of the soon-to-be-launched OTT Films.

"Ankit, who is also a singer, has a huge Instagram following," said the official. The official also said the accused had planned to loot the victim and gave this plan name 'Mission Malamal' on WhatsApp. On May 31, the 73-year-old Rajrani and her daughter Ginni Kirar (39) were found brutally murdered at their house in Krishna Nagar with their throat slit.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that various teams were formed to crack the case and the team of Operation unit after analyzing more than 200 cameras of entry and exit routes of the accused and trailing multiple transports used by the accused after the commission of crime was able to reach to a place in K Block where the accused were seen entering a house after committing the murder cum robbery. Delhi Girl Murder Video: 16-Year-Old Stabbed, Stoned to Death by Boyfriend in Shahbad Dairy Area, Disturbing Incident Caught on CCTV Camera.

"The team waited patiently and analyzed who all were occupants as that house had some connection with the crime. The place was raided, and it belonged to prime accused Kishan. The accused got to know that the dead bodies of women had been found and reported in the media, so he fled from the house," said the DCP.

However, after analysing call details records, it was confirmed that the phones of the victim and accused were both latched onto the same tower in Lucknow after the murder on May 25.

"Since the accused got a sniff that they are being traced and they were tech savvy, the accused adopted every measure to run away to Bihar, Assam and then onwards," said Meena.

However, multilayered technical analysis zeroed the location of one Ankit around BD Estate Timarpur, Delhi and the police team was able to nab Ankit through an extremely smart trick in the crowded area.

"The movement of Kishan was traced in Lucknow and the team of Operations Unit stationed at Lucknow laid the trap. But the accused came back to Delhi and he was apprehended from Kanti Nagar area while he was preparing to surrender before the court," said the DCP.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Kishan, who was working as Marketing Manager in a medical equipment-based firm Meditronix and got himself registered on NCR Home Tution Company (Online Tutor providing website), met victim Rajrani who was in need for a computer tutor for her differently-abled daughter Ginni.

"He started going to the house in April for tuition and slowly won over the trust of victims as the victims shared with him some account details for online payment. Initially, they hatched a conspiracy to transfer money from accounts to pseudonymous accounts, but they were unable to do so as the net banking and ATM facility was not available in those accounts," said Meena.

"Thereafter, they planned to loot the victim. To execute Mission Malamaal, Ankit came to Delhi from Assam a day before the incident and they started to recce the area and purchased knives from the area of Laxmi Nagar," said Meena. On the day of the incident, the duo got friendly entry in the house and took all benefits of the age of the victim Rajrani and differently-abled Ginni.

"They were expecting huge cash and jewellery in the house. One of the accused asked Ginni to provide water and the moment Ginni went into the kitchen, both the accused persons brutally attacked Rajrani with a knife and then one of them attacked Ginni's throat in the kitchen," said the DCP.

"Thereafter, they cleaned themselves and ransacked the house and escaped with looted items. Ankit changed his T-shirt that had blood stains before leaving the house and ensured no trace left behind. They locked the door from outside," the official said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2023 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).