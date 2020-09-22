New Delhi, September 22: The Delhi Police on Tuesday informed that as per fresh guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all gatherings are prohibited in the national capital. Eish Singhal, Delhi Police, PRO was quoted by ANI saying that if people don't follow the protocols, strict action will be taken against them. "As per fresh guidelines issued by Dist Disaster Management Authority on September 21, gatherings are prohibited in Delhi. We don't allow any kind of gatherings, however, if someone doesn't follow rules & participates in gatherings we take strict action", Singhal said.

On Monday, the Delhi police, citing an order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said people cannot be allowed to hold demonstrations in the city till September 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the ongoing protests against farm bills, the Delhi Police in a series of tweets informed people about the September 3 order of the DDMA which prohibits such activities. On Monday, several Delhi Congress leaders and workers marched towards Parliament on Monday to protest against the new farm bills. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Fines Over 2,000 Commuters For Not Wearing Masks in 9 Days After Resuming Services Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here's the tweet by Delhi Police:

“The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03/09/2020, “Status Quo” is required to be maintained with respect to prohibited/permitted activities in NCT of Delhi till 30/09/2020 (sic),” the Delhi Police tweeted. “As such, all political, cultural and social gatherings in NCT of Delhi shall remain suspended till 30.09.2020 (sic),” it added.

