Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Situation is Alarming & Army Should Be Called In'; Delhi HC Issues Notice to Police on Plea Seeking Judicial Enquiry, Army Deployment & Compensation For Victims

File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 26: The situation in the financial capital continues to be tense as death toll due to the violent protests shot up to 20. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday tweeted saying that he is constantly in touch with several people to take stock of the situation and monitor it. He said, "The situation is alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, is unable to control the situation and instil confidence. Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. I am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect."

Delhi High Court, on the other hand, issued notice to Commissioner of Delhi Police on a plea seeking judicial enquiry, deployment of army and compensation for the victims of violence in Delhi. The High Court further asked Delhi Police commissioner about the steps taken by the Police so far with regards to violence. Delhi Violence: Ajit Doval to Brief PM Narendra Modi And Cabinet About Situation in Trouble Affected Areas in Northeast Delhi.

Check Arvind Kejriwal's tweet:

I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

As per government sources, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control. He will be briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet about the situation. He visited the trouble affected areas of Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take control of the law and order situation on Tuesday night.

Delhi High Court had an urgent midnight hearing on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and directed Delhi police to ensure safe passage to injured victims by deploying all resources. The High Court further asked police to make sure that injured people receive immediate medical treatment.