New Delhi, May 5: Residents in Delhi will experience scorching heat on Wednesday as the temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees celsius. In its weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the maximum temperature in the national capital during the day is predicted to reach 40°C. The minimum temperature on Wednesday across Delhi is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius, but overall, it will be a hot day on Wednesday.

During the morning hours on May 5, the air quality in the national capital was in the moderate category. According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 156. On Tuesday, the AQI stood at 173. It must be noted that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

On May 4, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The maximum temperature will settle around 39 degrees Celsius, it said. On May 3, the national capital Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

