Bengaluru, March 12: Dog menace have already triggered shockwaves in the country for quite sometime as many adults and young ones fallen prey to dogs. But that is not it. Now, pet owners and dog lovers have formed teams in colonies and targeting those who complain about their dogs.

A 68-year-old man, Muniraju, a private firm employee, was killed for complaining against pet parents who let their dog poop outside his house. Pet owner Ravi Kumar, 38, and Pallavi, 28, and dog breeder and trainer Pramod have been accused of killing Muniraju.

Muniraju on March 30 lodged a complaint about Ravi and Pallavi's dog defecating outside his house and Pramod smoking and speaking loudly. Police have had given a notice to all three of them. Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Girlfriend’s Mother Following Argument Over Dog, Absconding.

The issue was not only escalated due to the dog, but there has been a history of sour relationships amongst them. Muniraju's son, Murali, sold a car to Ravi Kumar's friend who failed to pay the loan and the car was taken by the bank.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Muniraju was killed on Saturday on April 8. While he was outside, he got a call from his home that Ravi, Pallavi, and Pramod, are creating ruckus, he immediately went to resolve. Amid the ongoing verbal fight, Pramod brought a cricket bat from his shop and beat Muniraju to death with it, while Ravi and Pallavi were encouraging him to do so. Bihar: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree in Arrah, Attacks 80 People Including Children.

This is not first such case in Bengaluru, a techie couple was attacked by four brothers. The couple let their dog poop on a vacant land adjacent to the house these four brothers. When the siblings who were living together showed discomfort, the couple replied, "What's wrong in letting the dog poop on a vacant land". This obviously fumed the brothers further that they end up attacking them.

