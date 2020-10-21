Kolkata, October 21: Just a day before Durga Puja celebrations start in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday eased its order which declared Durga Puja pandals "no-entry zones" for visitors amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to an NDTV report, the Court has allowed the entry of up to 45 people at a time in the pandal after top Pandal organisers appealed for a review of the order.

The court further mentioned that dhakis, or traditional drummers, will be allowed to perform in a 'limited number", just outside the no-entry zone at each pandal. It further mentioned that the list of people allowed entry should be fixed on a daily basis. The list needs to be put outside the pandals every day at 8 am. Durga Puja 2020: Kolkata Pujo Organisers to Seek Review of High Court Order Declaring Pandals as 'No-Entry Zones For Visitors'.

On Monday, Calcutta High Court said that no visitors will be allowed at Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal. Only organisers will be allowed to enter Durga Puja pandals, the High Court mentioned.

The high court order came amid red flags being raised by medical experts and epidemiologists about a possible exponential spread of the pandemic in West Bengal after the reckless celebration of Durga Puja, the state's biggest festival. Though Durga Puja begins in the state on Thursday pandal hopping already started. Photos of crowded market places in Kolkata and people not following safety precautions amid the pandemic were going viral on social media.

