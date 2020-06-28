Shillong, June 28: A moderate intensity earthquake hit Meghalaya on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.9 on the Ritcher Scale. As per details by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck near Tura. The NCS further reported that the quake struck the region at 12:24 hours today. No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake. Tura is a hilly town and a municipality in West Garo Hills district in the northeastern state. It is one of the largest towns in Meghalaya.

As per seismologists, the mountainous northeast region is considered as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. In the last week, four separate quakes of moderate to mild intensity with magnitude ranging from 2.8 to 4.5 on the Richter scale hit several parts of Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam and adjoining areas of northeast region bordering Myanmar.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck near Tura in Meghalaya at 1224 hours today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, another earthquake hit Andaman and Nicobar islands. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.1 and struck near Diglipur Town in the North Andaman Island. On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale was reported from Jammu and Kashmir region, the NCS informed. The moderate quake hit 332 km Northeast of Hanle region.

