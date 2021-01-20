Mumbai, January 20: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl died after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-air during her plane journey to Mumbai. Reports inform that the ailing girl was travelling from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai in a GoAir flight with her father. As soon as the airline crew was informed about the girl's deteriorating health, the pilots made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport. The incident took place on Tuesday. According to a report by TOI, the girl was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following which she was declared brought dead.

Giving details about the incident, the TOI report informed that the girl, named Ayushi Punavashi Prajapati was a resident of Seheri Khat, which is located at Siddarth Nagar, Chaffa in Uttar Pradesh. The girl was with her father on board GoAir flight G8307. As per details by officials, the duo appeared to be reeling under financial issues and the father could barely explain the girl’s medical condition. Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai.

The TOI report adds that the exact cause of the girl's death is not known. However, the GMCH officials said the viscera samples have been preserved to ascertain the cause of death. The officials informed that the girl was anaemic and father had not disclosed this, else they would not have been allowed to board the flight. The officials informed that prima facie it appears she collapsed due to cardiac arrest triggered by high altitude.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).