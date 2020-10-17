Secunderabad, Oct 17: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone will run multiple special trains for the forthcoming festival season starting with Dussehra.

Four trains will originate from the railway zone, weekly Secunderabad-Guwahati special train on Sundays and Secunderabad-Hubballi daily train.

With to and fro services, the Secunderabad-Guwahati train will run from October 25 to November 29 on the scheduled days. The train from Guwahati to Secunderabad has been scheduled from October 22 to November 26. Navratri 2020 Recipes: 5 Binge-Worthy Sattvic Recipes to Try During Durga Puja.

Likewise, the Secunderabad to Hubballi daily train is scheduled from October 21 to December 1 and the return train from October 20 to November 30.

As many as 14 festival special trains are also expected to pass through the railway zone, originating from places such as Howrah, Puducherry, Ernakulam, Bhubaneswar, Tirupati, Chennai, Bengaluru and Rameshwaram.

