Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Share Details of Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package at 4pm Today, Day After PM Narendra Modi's Announcement

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 13: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address a press conference on Wednesday at 4 pm. The Finance Minister will share the details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to kickstart the Indian economy ravaged by the novel coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP," Modi had said. PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the media at 4 pm today. #EconomicPackage (file pic) pic.twitter.com/I1N5JjhkSe — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

This is the first of a series of press briefings by Sitharaman in the coming days. In a series of tweets, the Finance Minister said that it not just a financial package but a "reform stimulus and a mindset overhaul".

"#AatmanirbharBharat Abhiyan to include everyone-a hawker/street vendor, a trader, a MSME, an honest tax paying middle class,a manufacturer etc. This shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance," Sitharaman tweeted.

In a televised address to the nation, PM Modi confirmed that there would be the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown. “Lockdown 4.0 will be completely different and will have new rules. I am confident that we will while fighting the virus by following the rules, move forward,” he said.