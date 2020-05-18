Fire in Madhya Pradesh: Seven Including Three Minors Charred to Death in Gwalior Building Blaze

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Gwalior, May 18: Seven people were charred to death in a fire that ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Monday. According to reports, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to rescue around 25 people who were living in the building. The property, which belongs to Hariom Goyal of Rangwala House, is located on Roshni Ghar road in Gwalior. Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Mazgaon Area in Mumbai.

The deceased persons include three minors - Aryan 10, Aaradhya 4 and Shubi 13. Three others who died in the fire were identified as Arti 37, Shakuntala 60 and Priyanka 35. One deceased remained unidentified. Hariom, 50, Saket, 36 and Gaurvi 7 were hospitalised in critical conditions. Five people were charred to death much before rescue operations were started by authorities, Times of India reported.

A wall in the backyard of the building was brought down in order to rescue from people from the raging fire. District collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh and SP Navneet Bhasin reached the spot on receiving the information and supervised the firefighting and rescue operations. "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The rescue operation is still underway. More than 10 fire tenders are present at the spot," ASP Satyendra Singh Tomar told ANI.