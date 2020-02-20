Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Kerala on bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur dist: CM Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed Dist Collector of Palakkad to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident. Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress. Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Kerala: All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur. https://t.co/Pz02MccLf9— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020 One of the death row convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, Vinay had attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell, on 16th February. He had received minor injuries. The four convicts of the case will be executed on 3rd March. 16 people feared dead in a collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus* & a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur dist. The bus was going from Karnataka's Bengaluru to Kerala's Ernakulam. Bodies taken to Tirupur govt hospital. More details awaited. Five trillion economy by 2024 is 'wishful thinking,' says Manmohan Singh.

Mumbai, February 20: In one of the biggest news of today, eight people were killed and more than five were critically injured in a mass shooting in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday night. The suspects are reportedly on the run. According to an ANI report, the shootings were carried out by two unknown gunmen in two separate shisha bars in Hanau.

Panic gripped Mumbai after, four five-star hotels of the maximum city received a bomb threat on Wednesday. The hotels received the threat over a mail. A youth was shot dead by unknown assailants in Kanjhawala area of Rohini, on Wednesday. An investigation is underway.

India's savings rate touched a 15-year-low and household savings are also on the decline. The reason behind the decline in household savings is because as consumers are spending more on purchasing durables and also in travelling.

