FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Address Press Conference at 4 PM Today to Share Part 3 of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' Economic Package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 15: Finance Minister will address a press conference at 4 pm today and share more details of the economic package which has been announced under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The Finance Minister on Thursday disclosed part two of the details related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

Among major announcements made by Sitharaman, included the distribution of free ration to migrants or urban poor, even to the non-cardholders, for the next two months. She also announced that the scope of the Kisan Credit Card scheme would be expanded to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore in the next couple of months. On Wednesday, Finance Minister started elaborating on the details of the financial package announced by PM Narendra Modi to kickstart the economy. She announced a slew of measures that the Modi government has taken to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country's economy.

PM Modi has said that the economic package is aimed at improving the lives of farmers, labourers, small-medium scale entrepreneurs and industrialists who form the pillars of the economy.

Finance Minister to Address Press Conference at 4 pm Today:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 4 PM. #EconomicPackage (file pic) pic.twitter.com/EoR4EBdyDb — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

In a bid to make India self-sufficient in every way, the mega Rs 20 lakh crore package that has been announced includes previously announced measures to save the economy of the country which has been largely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister said the stimulus also includes the earlier packages announced by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India.