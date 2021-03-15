Born and raised in the UK, Charles Karsten is an entrepreneur with his fingers in many pies – consultancy, cryptocurrency and political campaigning, to name but a few. His approach to business is simple: "Be honest and direct."

Charles studied Information Management for Business at UCL and Statistics for Economics and Econometrics at LSE. Since then, he has held several senior positions in asset management consultancies and hedge funds, allowing him to build up his financial expertise and a roster of ultra-high net worth contacts. Charles has personally brokered international sponsorship deals for celebrities, facilitated meetings for clients with numerous ministers and heads of state and brought about the conclusion of multimillion-dollar commercial contracts.

Charles has strong ties to the Middle East, where he often meets with governmental representatives and high profile individuals to discuss policy and markets. He strongly admires the welcoming and caring culture in countries such as Lebanon and Azerbaijan. “They welcome you as one of theirs, it’s very special.”

While it's easy to get wrapped up in the world of A-listers, Charles is passionate about leveraging his relationships to give back to those less fortunate. Currently, Charles is setting up his own charitable foundation to level the playing field and create equal opportunities for all in higher education. Charles is also an advocate for the rights of refugees, working to actively change our society's perceptions of those who are fleeing difficult circumstances.

A trip to Turkey was an eye-opening experience, where he connected with a family who had suffered and fled the atrocities of war. He often reflects on a lesson his father taught him: "No matter how bleak the situation looks, never give up or give in."