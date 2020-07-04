Kanpur, July 4: A day after eight policemen were killed in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur, the district administration on Saturday demolished the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Bithur. As per reports, the demolition work in currently underway.

According to several media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Police has formed more than 25 teams to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who is yet to be arrested after gunning down eight police personnel during an encounter in Kanpur's Bikaru. On the other side, gangster Dubey's mother Sarla Devi condoled policemen's deaths and said that his son should also be killed in an encounter. Vikas Dubey Should be Shot Dead by Police, Says UP Gangster's Mother; Condoles Policemen's Deaths in Kanpur Encounter.

Speaking about the plan to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, Inspector General of Police of, Kanpur -- Mohit Agarwal -- on Saturday told news agency PTI, "To nab Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, as many as 25 teams have been formed which are conducting raids in different districts of the state and other states as well."

Along with these arrangements, Special Task Force of UP Police has also been roped in. Meanwhile, the surveillance team was scanning over 500 mobile phones. The IGP of Kanpur even said a cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for providing information about Dubey.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family members of the slain policemen and announced financial assistance of Rs one crore each to the bereaved families. Among those killed also include a DSP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).