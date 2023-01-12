Ghaziabad, January 12: Crimes against women continue to rise. In another incident of violence against women, a 15-year-old girl who left home after a fight with her mother on Tuesday was allegedly raped by two youths after she asked them to drop her to Delhi in their e-rickshaw. Police have arrested the accused Nazeem (23) and Jahid (22).

TOI reported that the accused’s drove the teen girl for four hours around Ghaziabad city and then dragged her to an under-construction building, where they took turns to rape her. Gujarat: Youth Rapes, Impregnates Minor Classmate in Vadodara; Arrested.

After committing the heinous act on her, they dropped her on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway around midnight and asked her to take a bus to Delhi. However, due to lack of money the girl got off the bus on the expressway itself. That's when a police patrol vehicle found her. Odisha Shocker: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl.

The publication quoted Iraj Raja, the DCP (rural) as saying that the girl left home around 4pm on Tuesday on the pretext of buying milk after she had a fight with her mother when she asked her to do household chores.

Watch Statement by Police:

She decided to go to Delhi and just 500 metres away from home, she came across the two youths on an e-rickshaw. They pretended to drop her to the Delhi border and went around the internal roads for almost 4 hours before allegedly raping her in an under-construction building around midnight and than dropped her on the expressway, the cop said. A police team found her walking aimlessly along the expressway.

Cops brought her to the Muradnagar police station and informed her parents. She narrated her ordeal after which the cops were quick to nab the accused. Both the accused drive e-rickshaws for a living.

An FIR was registered against the two youths under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Pocso Act. They will be soon be produced in court.

