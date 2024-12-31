Panaji, December 31: With the curtain drawing on 2024, tourists and party animals are planning or done planning a memorable outing to welcome the new year 2025. Goa, known as the party capital of India, witnesses an influx of tourists this festive season as visitors from across the country and abroad flock to its sandy beaches, vibrant markets, and lively nightclubs for Christmas and New Year celebrations. However, several social media users are saying that the tourists have turned their back on Goa this festive season.

India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had said, "Ajeeb hai yeh Goa-ke log (Goa's people are strange)." While talking to Reddiff, veteran Goan journalist Sandesh Prabhudesai said Nehru called Goans "strange" because when different regions of India were demanding linguistic states, a large number of Goans were demanding that 'Konkani Goa' be merged into 'Marathi Maharashtra'. Goa was ruled by the Portuguese from the 16th century until 1961 when the Indian Army liberated it. Following its liberation, debates arose over whether Goa should be its own state or merged with Maharashtra. Today, Goa is known as India's party capital, attracting both young and affluent visitors seeking relaxation and fun.

However, a section of social media users have shared videos claiming that Goa is empty this New Year's Eve. Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a journalist and filmmaker, said, "Goa is almost empty. Hardly any tourists. It should be a wake up call for the government. Hope they do something especially about the transport." Bhardwaj also shared a video of an empty road, which she claimed "used to be jampacked earlier around the new year." Many other users are also backing this claim. New Year’s Eve 2024 Fireworks in India: Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and Other Best Places To Visit and Experience the Dazzling Fireworks and Welcome New Year 2025 With Joy.

'Goa is Almost Empty,' Says Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj

Goa is almost empty. Hardly any tourists. It should be a wake up call for the government. Hope they do something especially about the transport. pic.twitter.com/JGvWFTvn5Y — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) December 30, 2024

'Indian Tourism in a Nutshell, Disappointed', Says X User Can’t Believe This is Goa Around New Year Basically, People Are Going To South East Asian Countries To Get Better Value For Money Indian Tourism in a Nutshell, Disappointed pic.twitter.com/824y0Q2uYD — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) December 30, 2024 'Is Tourism in Goa Dead?' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Footloose Dev | Travel and Lifestyle (@footloosedev) 'No Tourists in Goa' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goadreamy (@goa_dreamy) Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte Refutes Claims However, amid the social media outcry over no tourists in Goa around this new year, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has said that tourism in the coastal state is witnessing a robust season, with four-star and five-star hotels reporting near-full occupancy. "The season has been exceptional, with four-star and five-star hotels stretching almost to full occupancy, showcasing Goa as a premier choice for high-spending travellers and charters from the existing and emerging markets," Khaunte told news agency PTI. ‘Mera Bharat Badh Raha’: In a Poetic Style, PM Narendra Modi Wishes New Year 2025 to Aspirational India. Goa’s tourism industry has seen significant growth, thanks to enhanced connectivity through its two major airports, according to state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte. "Tourism is the heart of Goa's economy, supporting countless livelihoods and creating opportunities for our people," Khaunte added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).