Mangaluru, March 11: In a major haul, Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday seized gold and foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.10 crore from a woman passenger.

The passenger, Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasaragod in Kerala, came from Dubai by an Air India flight. She was trying to smuggle gold by concealing it in her inner garments including sanitary pads and also in socks. Gold Coins from Mughal Period Found at Construction Site Near Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune.

Gold of net weight 2.41 kg valued at Rs 1.10 crore was seized. Foreign origin cigarettes violating COPTA regulations were also seized from her possession.

Further investigations were on, Customs sources said.