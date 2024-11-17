Lucknow, November 17: The Uttar Pradesh police recently arrested a man for allegedly breaking into homes at night in Gorakhpur and hitting women sleeping on their heads. The accused has been identified as Ajay Nishad. Cops said that the accused is facing multiple cases, including murder. A total of five such incidents have been reported which took place over four months. Officials also said that one woman died and four others were injured in the alleged incidents.

The first of the five attacks occurred on July 30, when Ajay Nishad allegedly entered a house and hit a woman on her head before fleeing with some jewellery, reports NDTV. A police officer said that the first incident set the modus operandi for other crimes Nishad committed later. In the beginning, the accused started with robbery and hit a woman on the head. Post which, he adopted the same modus operandi. Gorakhpur Shocker: Man Kills Father with Brick After Argument Over Marriage in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accused Uses Same Modus Operandi After First Incident

The second incident took place on August 12 but turned worse when the victim died of the injuries. Following this, Nishad committed three more crimes with the same modus operandi on August 26, November 10 and November 14. Senior police officer Dr Gaurav Grover said that they established Ajay Nishad's involvement in the alleged crimes on the basis of the CCTV footage of the areas where he attacked the women.

Ajay Nishad Facing Charges for Five Cases Including Murder

During interrogation, Nishad described the chain of events to cops. Officials also said that a few of the complainants had spotted the accused before he escaped. Meanwhile, it is also learned that cops recovered several blunt objects, including an iron rod and a bed leg, from Nishad possession. It is suspected that Nishad used these in the alleged attacks. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Son’s Second Marriage, Man Kills Six-Year-Old Boy Grandson in Lalitpur.

Police officials also said that Ajay Nishad is a criminal who was arrested and served six months in jail on a 2022 child abuse case. After getting bail, Nishad moved to Surat, where he lived for some time and later returned to Gorakhpur.

