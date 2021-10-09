Ahmedabad, October 9: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat where a 25-year-old man from Vadodara, was stabbed to death following a brawl. Reports inform that the victim had been working in a five-star hotel in Sector 14 in Gandhinagar. He was stabbed to death by some unidentified person in Sector-27 c. According to a report by TOI, Inspector M B Bharwad of Sector 21 police said that the deceased Devansh Bhatia was working in Hotel Leela in Gandhinagar as a receptionist. Prima facie inquiry suggests that he was stabbed multiple times by the accused. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Dumps Husband, Obtains His Fake Death Certificate for Insurance Amount; Arrested.

It had been three months that he was working there. He was staying at a rented house in Shivam Society in Sector 7. On Tuesday, after completing his night shift, he was given a day off. The top cop said Bhatia took tiffin service from a person named Bharat Maru from the same residential society. When Maru called him up, Bhatia told him that he would collect his tiffin late in the night but did not call back. Ahmedabad Shocker: Upset Over Wife’s Affair, Man Ends Life; Suicide Note Found in Daughter’s Notebook.

Maru called him up again at around 11.30 pm on Thursday but the phone went unanswered. On Friday, Bhatia’s father called up Maru and told him that his son had a brawl at a paan shop in Sector-27. Soon after, Maru rushed there and found that Bhatia had been stabbed to death. The official said that they have no clue as to who had killed him and what was the motive of the murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).