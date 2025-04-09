Ahmedabad, April 9: In a rare academic coincidence, twin sisters from Surat, Gujarat — Riba and Rahin Hafezi — have achieved identical marks in their MBBS final exams, securing 935 marks or 66.8% from GMERS Medical College in Vadodara's Gotri. The 24-year-old sisters have not only graduated together but also maintained a striking academic parallel throughout their journey.

Consistently high performers, Reeba had scored in the 99th percentile and Rahin in the 98.5th percentile in Class 10. In Class 12, they registered 98.2 and 97.3 percentiles, respectively. Their performance in NEET-UG was equally commendable — Reeba at the 97th percentile and Rahin slightly ahead at 97.7 — all without formal coaching. Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 Declared: BSEB Class 10th Results Released at matricresult2025.com, Know How To Download Scorecard.

Choosing to study together, they shared a hostel room and attended the same classes since joining medical school in 2019. The sisters credit their success to their mother, Gulshad Bano, a single parent and teacher, and their maternal grandparents. “We are the first doctors in our family,” Rahin told TOI, expressing gratitude to a maternal uncle whose medical career inspired them. CBSE Class 10th Results 2025: Know Expected Release Date and How To Check Your Marks Online at results.cbse.nic.in.

Proud members of the Sindhi Jamati community, Riba and Rahin are among the few women from their community to achieve a medical degree. “This journey has been miraculous,” said Riba. “We are determined to serve others, just as we were supported in fulfilling our dreams.”

