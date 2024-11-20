Bhopal, November 20: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to run over his live-in partner and her family with his car in Gwalior. The accused was arrested on Tuesday, November 19, from Gwalior. Officials said the incident occurred after a heated argument broke out between the accused and his live-in partner. The victims, including the woman, her mother and her eight-year-old son, sustained injuries in the incident.

According to an FPJ report, the alleged incident occurred late Saturday night, November 16, in the Sirol area of Gwalior. The accused, identified as Arvind Parihar, was apprehended by the Gwalior police in Rajkot, Gujarat, after a two-day manhunt. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Arvind Parihar, a resident of Orange Woods in Sirol, was in a live-in relationship with Nandini. Gwalior Shocker: Frustrated Over Son’s Gambling and Drug Addiction, Man Hires Hitman to Kill Him in MP; Arrested.

Victim Left Her Husband, Started Living with Accused as His Wife

The victim, who was married earlier, has an eight-year-old son. Cops said that Nadini had not divorced her husband; however, she chose to leave him and moved to Gwalior. While working at a beauty parlour, she met Arvind, who worked as a contractor in Gwalior. Over time, she began living with Arvind as his wife. However, fights started taking place between them recently.

Accused Assaults Victim After Heated Argument

After this, Nandini informed her parents, who arrived in Gwalior and tried to resolve the issues. However, their efforts failed, as the situation did not improve. On the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday, an argument took place between Nandini and Arvind, which soon escalated to the point where Arvind physically assaulted Nandini.

Accused Tries to Run Over Woman and Her Family

After the fight, Nandini and her mother visited the Sirol Police Station at around 1 AM and lodged a complaint against Arvind. After filing the complaint, the mother-daughter duo were waiting for an auto Kalari Tiraha when Arvind arrived in his car and tried to run over Nandini. Cops said that the accused tried to hit Nandini three times and even ended up injuring her son and mother. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Girl Student Killed, 2 Injured After Truck Hits Them During Physical Training on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Shivpuri District.

Believing that Nandini, her mother and her son were dead, Arvind fled the spot. After the incident came to light, the police started tracking the accused, who fled to Dholpur before fleeing to Agra, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and finally arriving in Rajkot. In coordination with the Rajkot police, the Gwalior police tracked Arvind and arrested him. He has been charged with attempted murder.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2024 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).