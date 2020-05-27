Haryana to Impose Rs 500 Fine Each For Not Wearing Masks, Spitting in Public Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij (Photo Credits :ANI)

Chandigarh, May 27: Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Wednesday announced that people who fail to wear a face mask will be fined Rs 500. According to a tweet by ANI, Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij announced that people who don't wear mask will attract a fine of Rs 500 while those found spitting in public will also have to pay Rs 500 as fine. The decision has been taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to details by state health department, the COVID-19 tally in the state mounted to 1,305 after 94 new COVID-19 cases, including 33 from Gurgaon were reported till Tuesday night.

As Haryana too extended lockdown till May 31 like other states, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government issued new guidelines to implement the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) orders with reference to Industry and other establishments. According to the new guidelines, all industries outside the containment zones shall be permitted with 100 per cent staff. The MHA had given powers to States/UTs to decide on areas that fall in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones. Haryana Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Intrastate, Inter-State Bus Services Begin Today, Here's What is Allowed And Not Allowed by Manohar Lal Khattar Govt.

Here's the tweet:

Those without masks will be fined Rs 500 and those spitting in public will also be fined Rs 500: Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XpA5ctiwyr — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Apart from coronavirus, Haryana is also facing water crisis due to the falling groundwater level in the state. On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the state was making policies to save water and had sought farmers' suggestions and feedbacks. While while interacting with farmers in Kurukshetra town, he informed that the groundwater had reached below 40 metres in many blocks.