Health Ministry Notification of Employee's 5-Day Salary Being Donated to PM-CARES Fund is 'Fake': PIB Fact Check

Fake Health Ministry circular going viral | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, April 5: A fake Health Ministry circular went viral on social media platforms, creating a sense of panic among those of the salaried class who received it. The notification said 5-day salary of employees would be deducted and donated towards the PM-CARES fund in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Catch the live updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

After the fake circular went viral, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) - the government's official media arm - issued a clarification. A statement issued on the PIB Fact Check Twitter handle said such a measure has neither been proposed by the Health Ministry nor announced by the central or state governments. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in India.

"A Notification asserting that 5 days salary of employees under @MoHFW_INDIA shall be remitted to contribute in "PM CARES FUND" is #FAKE. NO such notification has been issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (sic)," it said.

See PIB Fact Check Tweet

A Notification asserting that 5 days salary of employees under @MoHFW_INDIA shall be remitted to contribute in "PM CARES FUND" is #FAKE NO such notification has been issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Pxm4vjinCN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 5, 2020

An array of fake news and disinformation is being spread on social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp - since the announcement of nationwide lockdown to control the transmission of coronavirus. Readers are recommended to verify information received through their social media handles before forwarding the same.

The PM-CARES fund was formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to invite donations from all corners of the nations to bolster the government's financial resources in the fight against coronavirus. Several members from all walks of life, including celebrities, business tycoons and common citizens have voluntarily contributed towards the relief fund.